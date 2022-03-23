EASTON — A driver was arrested for DUI on Tuesday after colliding with a WSDOT truck on Interstate 90 in Kittitas County.
The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. on westbound I-90, near exit 63 about seven miles west of Easton, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The WSDOT truck was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle blocking one lane, as well as a tow truck on scene, when the WSDOT truck was hit from behind, Trooper John Bryant stated.
No injuries were reported in the collision.
Bryant said the driver of the causing vehicle was taken into custody for DUI.