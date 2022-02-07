GEORGE — An Olympia man was arrested for DUI following a Saturday afternoon rollover crash near George.
State troopers responded about 12:15 p.m. to a one-vehicle rollover on the exit 149 off-ramp from westbound Interstate 90 to state Route 281.
Fernando Escobar Morales, 32, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck west on I-90 and took the exit ramp. He reportedly failed to negotiate the curve and veered left, driving of the road to the south. State troopers say he then turned hard back toward the road and the truck rolled after hitting the pavement.
The pickup truck continued west, up the off-ramp before coming to rest on its wheels off the road.
Escobar Morales and his two passengers, both from Quincy, were transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center for their injuries. Troopers say one passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
State troopers arrested Escobar Morales for DUI and he was also cited for driving without a license.
The off-ramp was closed for about four hours as troopers investigated.