DESERT AIRE — Two people were injured in a DUI-related wreck Friday morning on state Route 24 in Grant County.
Victor Policarpio Pineda, a 26-year-old Othello man, was driving a 2009 Toyota Scion east on SR 24, east of Desert Aire, when he reportedly veered to the right and went off the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle then rotated and rolled, coming to rest on its top. State troopers say a passenger in the back seat was ejected from the car.
Policarpio Pineda was not injured in the wreck. His two passengers, a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were both hurt. The 24-year-old was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane while the 21-year-old was transported to Othello Community Hospital. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol reported Policarpio Pineda was driving impaired. Troopers are seeking a charge of vehicular assault against the man.