EPHRATA - Three people were injured in a collision Monday night near Ephrata when a suspected impaired driver made an illegal pass on state Route 28.
Andrew M. Baty, a 22-year-old Quincy man, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic west on SR 28, just west of Martin Road. State trooper say he attempted to pass a 1999 Honda Civic in a no passing zone.
Baty reportedly made an “aggressive lane change” back into the westbound lane to avoid oncoming traffic. Troopers say Baty struck the left front side of the other vehicle, causing both vehicles to go off the road.
Baty’s Honda then rolled and came to rest on its top. The other Honda, driven by a 17-year-old Ephrata boy, struck a rock wall, according to the state patrol.
Baty and his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, were both injured. Baty was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata. His passenger was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
The 17-year-old driver was also hurt and was taken by private vehicle to the Ephrata hospital.
State troopers reported Baty was driving impaired. Baty was later booked into Grant County Jail for vehicular assault.