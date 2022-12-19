MATTAWA — A driver who reportedly led deputies on a pursuit early Monday morning was bit by a Grant County K9 after he was found hiding behind some bushes.
At about 1:30 a.m., a vehicle on Road T.5 reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting a Grant County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The deputy had to drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy was able to turn around and saw the driver fail to yield at a stop sign. The deputy attempted a traffic stop at state Route 243 but the driver reportedly continued.
The pursuit went into the area of Road 24 Southwest where the suspect’s vehicle spun out. The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Mattawa resident Gerardo Romero, allegedly exited the vehicle and ran off, with the deputy losing sight of Romero.
K9 Chewbacca was called in and was able to track Romero to behind some bushes. The K9 bit Romero on the arm and held him until deputies took Romero into custody.
Romero was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital for treatment for the dog bite before being booked into jail for felony eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen in the Tri-Cities area.