EPHRATA - A Warden woman is facing a vehicular homicide in connection to a 2018 fatal wreck near Moses Lake.
Carmen Ortega Camacho, 51, is set to be arraigned on Feb. 8 in Grant County Superior Court. Prosecutors filed the vehicular homicide charge in November, according to court records.
While on her way home on Oct. 1, 2018, Ortega Camacho was driving a Chevrolet Cruze east on Nelson Road, approaching Road L Northeast. Investigators say she ran the stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound Dodge Neon.
The other driver, Rosalia Zepeda, 41, died while being airlifted to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Ortega Camacho was taken by her family to Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.
Deputies say there was no signs drugs or alcohol was involved.
In a later interview, Ortega Camacho reportedly told investigators she was unsure if she had stopped at the stop sign and couldn’t tell investigators what road she was traveling on. Deputies noted she was having memory issues immediately following the wreck and she was initially evaluated by medical staff on scene before being taken to the hospital.
Investigators say inattention by Ortega Camacho was the cause of the fatal collision.