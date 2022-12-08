MOSES LAKE — a 28-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to an October 2021 collision near Moses Lake that killed an 81-year-old man.
Along with vehicular homicide, Tyler J. Hill is also charged with two counts of vehicular assault, according to court records.
On Oct. 17, 2021, emergency personnel responded to a collision at the intersection of Road F Northeast and Road 4 Northeast. Investigators say Hill was driving a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica south on Road F when he allegedly failed to yield at the stop sign, colliding with another vehicle in the intersection.
Hill and his two passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The other driver, 81-year-old Wayne S. Miller, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Deputies at the time cited Hill for failing to yield, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving with a suspended license. Investigators say Hill told them he had smoked marijuana several hours prior to the collision.
Medical information from the hospital allegedly showed Hill had methamphetamine, marijuana and amphetamines in his system, according to the sheriff's office.