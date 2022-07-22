OMAK — A Yakima man was cited for DUI following a rollover crash late Thursday night on Highway 97 north of Omak.
Alexander Reyes Ramirez, 39, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck south on Highway 97. He reportedly lost control and overcorrected to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup truck went off the road and into the ditch where it rolled, coming to rest on its side.
Reyes Ramirez was injured and taken to Mid Valley Hospital.
The state patrol cited Reyes Ramirez for DUI and driving with a suspended license.