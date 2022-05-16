MOSES LAKE — A man who reportedly fled from a traffic stop later crashed his car into a storage unit after Moses Lake police used spike strips to pop his tires.
At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Moses Lake police attempted a traffic stop on a black Cadillac driven by Michael Espinoza. Espinoza initially slowed down but then allegedly sped off, according to Moses Lake police. Officers did not pursue the suspect as he allegedly drove recklessly through the neighborhood.
Police knew Espinoza’s family member lived in the area and they positioned themselves near the family member’s home.
Espinoza allegedly ran a stop sign as he circled back around by the family member’s home where an officer, stopped on Peninsula Drive, was able to successfully deploy spike strips, deflating on four tires on Espinoza’s vehicle.
Police say Espinoza continued down Peninsula Drive before turning onto eastbound Broadway Avenue. Espinoza reportedly lost control of the car and collided with a storage unit and utility pole before taking off on foot.
Espinoza was taken into custody shortly after running from his car. He was arrested for DUI, felony eluding and hit-and-run. During his arrest, Espinoza reportedly told officers he thought they weren’t “allowed to chase anybody anymore.” Officers only activated police lights during the attempted traffic stop and never pursued Espinoza, Chief Kevin Fuhr stated.