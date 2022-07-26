RITZVILLE — A 41-year-old man died after a medical emergency caused him to drive off of Highway 395 Monday night about three miles south of Ritzville.
Hayden, Idaho resident Kyle W. Dreher was driving south on Highway 395 when state troopers say he suffered a medical emergency. His car went off the highway to the right and through a barbed wire fence.
Dreher’s vehicle then crossed over Freese Road and came to rest in a field about 200 feet of the road.
Dreher was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state patrol.
The state patrol continues to investigate.