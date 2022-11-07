OROVILLE — A 34-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 97 in Okanogan County.
Oroville resident Joseph W. Davis was driving a 1993 GMC Sierra south on Highway 97, about two miles south of Oroville, when he reportedly drove off the road to the right, according to the state patrol.
Davis’ vehicle struck the embankment and came to rest off the highway.
State troopers reported Davis died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.