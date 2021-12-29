SOAP LAKE - An Ephrata man is facing a DUI charge after Soap Lake police say he was found passed out behind the wheel.
Police responded on Dec. 22 for reports of an unconscious driver blocking the road at the intersection of Division Street South and Sixth Avenue Southeast in Soap Lake. Police say the road was covered in snow and ice.
Several bystanders had stopped to check on the driver before police arrived.
As an officer approached the vehicle, police say the driver, identified as 28-year-old Erik Leal, started the engine and attempted to put the vehicle in gear.
Soap Lake police say Leal tossed a bottle of vodka in the back of the vehicle in front of the officer.
“When asked about the concealment act, the driver just thought an apology would suffice and fix the situation,” Soap Lake police stated.
Leal was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests. Police reportedly found several open alcohol containers in his vehicle. Police say Leal’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.