MOSES LAKE - A semi-truck driver was injured in a rollover wreck early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake.
Atur Y. Dashchuk, a 20-year-old Orting, Wash. man, was driving a semi-truck east on I-90, east of Moses Lake, when he reportedly drove off the road to the right and struck a light pole, according to the state patrol.
State troopers say Dashchuck re-entered the highway and then turned back to the right, causing the semi to roll onto its side. The semi came to rest blocking both eastbound lanes.
Dashchuck was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for his injuries.
The state patrol says fatigue was a factor a the crash. The state patrol did not indicate if any citations were issued.