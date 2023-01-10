MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are looking for a man they say sped off after he was found asleep in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.
At about 12:30 a.m., police found a stolen vehicle parked in the area of Miller Street Northeast and Longview Street Northeast. The driver was reportedly asleep inside, according to Moses Lake police.
Officers set up spike strips under the vehicle and boxed it in from the back. As officers began yelling for the suspect to exit the car, he reportedly started the vehicle and drove into a police vehicle.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle briefly became high-centered. An officer broke out a window to the vehicle to grab the suspect but he was able to free himself and drove off, last seen heading westbound on Beacon Road Northeast.
The suspect did run over the spike strips but officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the state’s pursuit law.
Moses Lake police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a shaved head and tattoos, wearing a blue jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.