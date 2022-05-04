OKANOGAN — A man was injured in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning on Highway 97 near Okanogan.
An unknown driver was driving a 2003 Acura east on Armory Junction, approaching Highway 97. The driver reportedly failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and collided with a 2009 Mazda 6 that was heading south on Highway 97, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Acura came to rest blocking southbound Highway 97 while the other vehicle came to a stop on the northbound shoulder.
The driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old Bridgeport man, was injured and taken to Mid-Valley Hospital.
State troopers say the driver of the Acura ran off on foot after the wreck and was not located.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision.