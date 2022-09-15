CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan.
Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound lanes.
Dietrich was taken to Lake Chelan Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, a 41-year-old East Wenatchee man, was not injured.
The state patrol cited Dietrich for unsafe passing.
Highway 97 was closed for about an hour-and-a-half.