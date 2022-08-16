MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital after driving off state Route 243 early Tuesday morning near Mattawa.
Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a roundabout, according to Washington State Patrol.
Lomon drove off the road and his pickup truck came to rest in a ditch on the southbound side of the highway.
The man was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. State troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
State troopers say Lomon was driving too fast as he approached the roundabout. Citations against him are pending further investigation.