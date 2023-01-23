EPHRATA — A Quincy man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his pickup truck on any icy road Saturday in Ephrata.
The 52-year-old was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Nat Washington Way. Ephrata police say he lost control as he was heading down the hill toward Basin Street.
The pickup truck crossed the road and went over an embankment on the south side. The pickup truck came to rest against a tree.
The man had to be extricated from the vehicle by Ephrata firefighters. He was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital for undisclosed injuries.