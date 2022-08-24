WENATCHEE — A man involved in a 2020 multi-county police chase starting in Wenatchee and ending in Kittitas County has been sentenced to six months in jail.
Miles Berry Davis, a 29-year-old Seattle resident, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree theft and vehicle prowling in Chelan County Superior Court. He’s also expected to plead guilty to charges in Douglas County in connection to the chase.
In December 2020, Wenatchee police had attempted a traffic stop of Davis’ minivan near the George Seller Bridge after reports of a vehicle prowl. Police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns after Davis was driving more than 90 mph and traveling into oncoming traffic.
State troopers later located the minivan heading over the Odabashian Bridge at more than 100 mph. Troopers lost sight of the vehicle in the Sunnyslope area, according to police.
A Chelan County deputy spotted the vehicle near Peshastin Pinnacles State Park, leading to another pursuit, heading south along Highway 97 toward Blewett Pass where deputies were forced to end the pursuit due to road conditions.
State troopers again spotted the minivan in the Teanaway area in Kittitas County. The suspects’ vehicle was eventually disabled by spike strips set up by state troopers on Teanaway Road just north of Highway 970, according to the state patrol.
A passenger in Davis’ minivan, 33-year-old Armico Flight, previously pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.