ROYAL CITY — Law enforcement is looking for the driver of a stolen pickup truck who reportedly fled from Royal City police Wednesday morning.
Royal City police Chief Rey Rodriguez responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 6 a.m. after the driver was going pump-to-pump at a local gas station.
Rodriguez made contact with the driver, who reportedly did not have any form of identification. At the time, the pickup truck did not come back as stolen.
As Rodriguez went back to the patrol vehicle to check the name the driver had given, the driver reportedly sped off. Rodriguez was unable to pursue due to state law.
Othello police were contacted as the last registered owner of the pickup truck lived in the area. Othello police contacted the last registered owner and it was determined the pickup truck had been traded in at BM Motors and the truck had been stolen at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police ask anyone with information on the driver or pickup truck to call dispatch at 509-762-1160.