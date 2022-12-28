BLEWETT PASS — One person was injured in a collision involving two semi-trucks Tuesday morning on Highway 97 north of Blewett Pass.
Daniel J. Powells, a 37-year-old California man, was driving a semi-truck north on Highway 97 when he reportedly lost control on the icy road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle jackknifed and veered over to the southbound lane, fulling blocking the highway. The semi-truck was then struck by another semi heading north on the highway.
Powells was injured and taken to Cascade Hospital. The other driver, a 23-year-old California man, was not hurt.
The state patrol cited Powells for driving too fast for road conditions.