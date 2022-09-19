VANTAGE — A driver is under investigation for DUI after driving off Interstate 90 west of Vantage and colliding with a rock wall.
Elias F. Faitala, a 20-year-old Fife man, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra east on I-90 early Sunday morning when he reportedly drove off the road to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle struck a rock wall and came to rest on the right shoulder.
Fatal was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. State troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol reported drugs and/or alcohol was involved in the crash. State troopers continue to investigate.