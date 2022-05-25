RITZVILLE — A 33-year-old man was injured in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 east of Ritzville.
Redmond resident Daniel A. Mishler was driving a 2002 Ford Focus east on I-90 when he reportedly drove off the road to the left. State troopers say he overcorrected after going onto the rumble strips.
The car then left the road to the right, going through a barbed wire fence before rolling multiple times. The car came to rest on its top in a field, according to the state patrol.
Mishler was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for his injuries.
The state patrol cited Mishler for wheels off the roadway.