QUINCY - A driver was injured in a box truck rollover wreck Friday morning on state Route 28 west of Quincy.
Roman A. Zhuchenya, a 22-year-old Portland, Ore. man, was driving a 2000 International truck west on SR 28. He reportedly drove off the highway and overcorrected, causing the truck to roll and block the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both directions of SR 28 were blocked but state troopers say traffic was able to get around the wreck using the shoulder.
Zhuchenya was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol cited Zhuchenya for wheels off the roadway.