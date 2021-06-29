OTHELLO - A Kennewick man was injured in a Tuesday morning crash on state Route 17 south of Othello.
Anthony D. Parrella, 35, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry north on SR 17, just south of Booker Road, about 12 miles south of Othello. State troopers say Parella struck debris on the highway, causing him to lose control of his car.
The vehicle continued off the road to the left and rolled, according to the state patrol.
Parrella was taken to Othello Community Hospital for his injuries.
The state patrol determined inattention by Parrella caused the wreck and he was cited for negligent driving in the second degree.