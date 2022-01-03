MATTAWA - A man was killed in a collision New Year’s Day on state Route 243 near Mattawa.
A 39-year-old Mattawa man was driving a 2002 Dodge Neon south on SR 243 at Road 25 Southwest. State troopers say he crossed the centerline, causing a northbound 2015 Nissan Altima to swerve.
The two vehicles collided, sending the Nissan off the highway on the northbound shoulder where it struck a PUD electrical box and came to rest in an orchard, according to the state patrol.
The 39-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not been released.
The other driver, 53-year-old Desert Aire resident Antonio Magdaleno Ruiz, was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.