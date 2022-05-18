MALAGA — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m., according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses told deputies the vehicle was driving erratically heading toward Malaga. The vehicle eventually went off the road, down an embankment and struck a tree.
The female driver was ejected from the vehicle as it went off the road near Lower Hedges Road. The woman died at the scene.
The highway was shut down as deputies and state troopers investigated.
The name of the driver has not been released and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.