ROYAL CITY - A Seattle woman was killed in a collision Wednesday evening on state Route 26 about three miles west of Royal City.
The 70-year-old woman, whose name has not yet been released, was driving east on SR 26 when she reportedly attempted to pass a semi-truck and collided head-on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, 20-year-old Royal City resident Juan A. Ojeda, was injured and airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Troopers say unsafe passing by the Seattle woman caused the wreck.