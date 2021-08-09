MATTAWA - A 21-year-old is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide in an early Sunday morning wreck that killed another driver near Mattawa.
Mattawa resident Sergio N. Rodriguez Lopez was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck south on state Route 243. He reportedly attempted to pass a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse but side-swiped the vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Rodriguez Lopez then collided head on with a northbound 2007 Cadillac Escalade, which came to rest down an embankment off the northbound shoulder.
Rodriguez Lopez was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. State Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Cadillac, 51-year-old Lind resident Francisco J. Novoa, died at the scene.
The three occupants in the Chevrolet were not injured.
State troopers reported Rodriguez Lopez was driving impaired. Troopers are seeking a charge of vehicular homicide against the Mattawa resident.