QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy.
The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 17-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for his injuries.
The 23-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center where he died.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.