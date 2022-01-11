MATTAWA — A driver killed in a New Year’s Day collision on state Route 243 has been identified as a 39-year-old Mattawa man.
Mattawa resident Diego A. Diaz Sorto was driving a 2002 Dodge Neon south on SR 243, at Road 25 Southwest. State troopers say he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2015 Nissan Altima.
The Nissan continued off the highway, striking a PUD electrical box and coming to rest in an orchard.
Diaz Sorto was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where he later died.
The other driver, a 53-year-old Desert Aire man, was injured and taken to the Richland hospital.
The state patrol says Diaz Sorto was driving impaired. Troopers continue to investigate.