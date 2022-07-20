COULEE City — Nearly four years after a 37-year-old woman was killed in crash near Coulee City, the driver has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Along with the vehicular homicide charge, Brent W. Reiner also pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in connection to the 2018 wreck. He was initially charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving before the charges were amended this week.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Sept. 26. As part of the plea agreement, Reiner will also be required to pay a lump sum of $10,000 to the victim’s mother.
On Aug. 3, 2018, state troopers and medical aid responded for a rollover crash on SR 17 about seven miles south of Coulee City.
Witnesses say Reiner, heading south on SR 17, had driven his Ford Expedition off the highway and onto the northbound shoulder where Reiner lost control, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The SUV rolled, ejecting both Reiner and 37-year-old Sarah Sherman, who landed in a rocky area about 30 feet from the vehicle. As the SUV came to rest on its wheels, Reiner was thrown from the vehicle. State troopers noted a witness reported Reiner was “exhibiting signs of intoxication,” according to court records.
Sherman died at the scene after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Reiner was contacted in the back of an ambulance by state troopers, who claim Reiner showed “lethargic movements, slow and slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath,” the report stated.
Troopers also say Reiner failed a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer showed he was over the .08 legal limit.
Reiner admitted to troopers he had been drinking alcohol earlier in the day.