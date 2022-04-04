MANSFIELD - A semi driver has serious injuries that were sustained in a rollover crash on McNeil Canyon Road in Douglas County.
The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m., according to authorities.
The Orondo Fire Department told iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, that the driver was hauling compost fertilizer when he lost control near the western end of McNeil Canyon Road.
The wreck happened about two miles north of the Beebe Bridge. Emergency responders say the semi and trailer both ended up on their tops. The rig was reportedly leaking fuel with one person trapped inside. The semi’s brakes were apparently on fire after the crash.
The driver was eventually pulled from the carnage and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
In total, 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the fuel tank.