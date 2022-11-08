OTHELLO — A driver who died after crashing while suffering a medical emergency while on state Route 17 near Othello has been identified as a 61-year-old Benton City man.
Troy D. Wilson was taken to Othello Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Wilson was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima north on SR 17 Monday morning when he had an unknown medical emergency. State troopers say he drove off the road to the right and into the northbound ditch. The vehicle came to rest against a fence.
The incident occurred at about 6:45 a.m. about one mile northeast of Othello.