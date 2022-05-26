SPOKANE — Despite a cool and wet spring, the state Department of Ecology on Thursday has extended a drought emergency declaration for watersheds in eight eastern Washington counties.
Under the declaration, five watersheds spanning parts of Spokane, Lincoln, Grant, Adams, Whitman, Stevens, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties will remain in “drought emergency” status that was first declared last year.
All other counties east of the Cascade Range will be downgraded to “drought advisory” status. Counties west of the Cascades no longer fall under drought conditions.
The spring of 2021 was the second-driest on record, and then an unprecedented late June heatwave smashed temperature records across the state. In response, Ecology issued an emergency drought declaration in July 2021 covering 96 percent of the state. Only Seattle, Everett and Tacoma avoided the designation.
“2021 saw extreme temperatures and near record-low precipitation across much of the state,” said Ecology drought coordinator Jeff Marti. “In 2022, conditions have been much more normal, but we’re still trying to make up a deficit in some places. Extending the drought declaration for these areas will give us more tools to manage water supplies and respond to changing conditions.”
That declaration was set to expire June 1 of this year. Ecology’s new amended declaration extends that to June 1, 2023 – but only for about 9% of the state.
Under state law, a drought can be declared when the water supply in an area is below 75% of normal and there is an expectation of undue hardship.
Declaring a drought emergency allows Ecology to process emergency water rights permits and expedite requests for emergency water right transfers.
Impacts from last year’s drought are expected to continue through this summer including low soil moisture, dried-out ponds, earlier-than-normal curtailments of irrigators in Colville, the Little Spokane River and Hangman Creek, and low reservoir storage in Okanogan County.