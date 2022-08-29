CLE ELUM - Wind-whipped waters are being blamed as a contributor in the cause of a drowning in Cle Elum on Saturday. It happened in Lake Cle Elum near Speelyi Beach.
Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson says a 33-year-old man from Federal Way is the drowning victim.
Henderson says the man and his family were on jet skis when the victim went under.
Henderson says all the family members except the victim went in to their rental cabin to change as he watched the jet skis off shore. When they returned, the man was no where to be seen, but eventually washed up on the beach along with the jet ski.
Henderson says the man was not wearing a life jacket when he washed ashore.
The coroner's office says an exceptionally windy day made for rough water that would have been problematic for anyone on or in the water.