ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County is finally in possession of a drug-murder suspect who fled to Hawaii after two deaths he was allegedly responsible for in August 2021.
Ellensburg Police say Jonathan Rivera-Venegas of Ellensburg was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on controlled substance homicide charges. The charges are releated to the August 16, 2021 overdose death of 16-year-old Mateo Quintero-Castano.
Rivera-Venegas is was also wanted in the controlled substance homicide of 21-year-old Sage Francois on August 7.
Revera-Venegas allegedly fled Washington state to avoid arrest, but was caught by Honolulu Police in Hawaii on October 5, 2021. After his arrest in Hawaii, Rivera-Venegas awaited extradition for over three months and was finally booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Jan. 21.
Rivera-Venegas will be charged with two counts of Controlled Substance Homicide, a class B felony. Each count holds a maximum sentence of 10 years of prison time.