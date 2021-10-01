WENATCHEE - A trend on TikTok is apparently taking things too far, according to administrators of the Wenatchee School District. Last month, the Wenatchee High School dealt with multiple incidents involving vandalism and theft, which educators suspect is attributed to a so-called ‘student challenge’ on TikTok.
In addition to the high school taking a hit, school district spokeswoman Diana Haglund says Orchard Middle School is missing all its bathroom soap dispensers after they all went missing after being ripped off the walls. Haglund says soap dispensers have been mounted in more exposed locations at the school and there are hand sanitizer stations. Now, the social media trend is challenging students to “smack a staff member on the backside.”
School officials are asking parents to talk to their kids about whether they know about this trend and hope it deters students from acting on it. Educators say touching a staff member or peer inappropriately, depending on where they are touched, can be considered sexual harassment and in some cases, assault.
“We’re asking families to help us take on this serious issue by talking with their students about the TikTok trend and to emphasize the implications and consequences of involvement in these destructive activities. It also has significant impacts on learning in schools when resources and tax dollars are diverted to address this issue. While we realize that only a small number of students are involved, it takes our entire school district community to put a stop to this negative and harmful behavior,” the school district stated in a memo to parents and families earlier this week.
Haglund says some of the students engaging in the nefarious activities have been disciplined, but no arrests have been made.
Wenatchee School District is not the only one being victimized, Shelton School District reported the similar incidents. Schools across the nation are also reporting similar incidents.