CONNELL - On Tuesday, Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond confirmed that the department plans to resume its search for Estela Torres Rodriguez of the Basin City area after she was presumably killed and hidden in March 2019.
Deputies believe she was killed by her estranged husband and son who waged a violent attack against her. The alleged killing happened after she refused to reconcile with her husband, the son's dad, after the pair separated in February 2019. Deputies say the son, Clemente Rodriguez Torres and his dad, Tiburcio Rodriguez killed her and buried her somewhere near Connell.
Clemente was arrested after six months on the run upon re-entrance at the San Ysidro, California border in 2019; Tiburcio remains at-large in Mexico, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Franklin County Sheriff’s officials continue to work with the Mexican government in an effort to capture Tiburcio.
After multiple continuances, Clemente’s first-degree murder trial is set for June 22, 2022.
This week, just over three years after Estela disappeared, Raymond informed iFIBER ONE News that recent use of new technology has generate more cell phone and GPS pings east of Connell. In addition, a scan from a military plane uncovered two possible burial sites east of the small town.
Earlier this winter, cadaver dogs were used in the two areas of interest and managed to pick up a scent.
Raymond says the search to locate Estella’s body will resume in the near future, a timeline was not disclosed.
One week after she disappeared, Estela’s SUV was found at the Hatton rest stop on SR 395 with no sign of Estela.