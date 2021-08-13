EAST WENATCHEE - After he was arrested for driving under the influence in the East Wenatchee McDonald’s drive-thru on June 15, Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg is reportedly ‘off the hook’ for a DUI.
iFIBER ONE News news partner, KPQ, reports that Steinberg’s initial charge of a DUI was reduced to 1st degree negligent driving. He was initially sentenced to 90 days in jail, but that was suspended. Steinburg is reportedly on probation for two years and has been ordered to pay an $1,135 fine.
Steinberg took the Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.