MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday.
Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Bryant says Wolf lost control and took out part of the overpass guardrail causing his car to rollover several times down the embankment.
Wolf’s car came to rest on its top.
Wolf was taken to Samaritan hospital for treatment and was arrested for DUI.