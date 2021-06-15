To donate to the victim's GoFundMe, click here.
MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man could be in some ‘hot water’ with the law after allegedly leaving the scene of a hit-and-run on Marina Drive in Moses Lake on Saturday.
At about 2:20 a.m., witnesses/residents living near the scene of the crash say a man driving a sports car sideswiped a parked pickup truck and careened into the front of a parked sedan. Seconds after the collision, witnesses say the man reportedly rolled his car and slid into a fence. Bystanders also explained that the man then fled the scene on foot.
Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says the man they suspect was involved in that hit-and-run, 31-year-old Mario Cazares of Moses Lake, was pulled over for speeding in a different vehicle at around 3:20 a.m. on Broadway Avenue.
Fuhr says the officer smelled alcohol and noticed that Cazares had motor skill problems giving him probable cause to book Cazares on a felony DUI charge. Cazares refused a field sobriety test and would not speak to the officer after he was read his Miranda Rights.
Fuhr says Cazares has had five DUI’s in the last ten years.
Witnesses say it was discovered that the man had fled to where his wife’s car was parked after she was reportedly in trouble with the law for DUI earlier in the day.
A victim who owned the white 2004 Honda Accord that was totaled in the wreck due to extensive engine damage, is without a vehicle and the insurance payout is reportedly not enough to purchase a reliable mode of transportation.
The victim, whose name is Monique, is asking for the community’s help in raising the funds needed to aid her in buying a reliable vehicle through her GoFundMe account.
A part-time tutor at Big Bend Community College, Monique says she would also like to use the funds raised by the GoFundMe to help the other victim in the crash.
iFIBER ONE News will follow up to confirm more details about the incident when they become available. The investigation is expected to resume on Thursday.
Some residents who live on Marina Drive are petitioning the city to install speed bumps on the stretch of road where the crash happened due to excessive speeding in the area.