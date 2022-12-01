MOSES LAKE — A 33-year-old DUI suspect is facing a number of charges after Moses Lake police say he drove into a patrol vehicle and fled before being arrested.
Blake P. Macri is charged in Grant County District Court with DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run and obstructing law enforcement.
Moses Lake police responded about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to Walmart after reports of a man claiming his life was in danger. The man then got into a Chevrolet Tahoe and began “driving crazy in the parking lot,” according to witnesses.
Officers arrived and were able to surround the Tahoe in the parking lot. Police say the suspect, identified as Macri put the vehicle in reverse then back into drive and collided with the front of a police vehicle.
Macri reportedly drove off, going through several parking lots before driving over the sidewalk and going onto North Stratford Road and into oncoming traffic. Police say Macri continued onto southbound state Route 17 where officers lost sight of the SUV.
Minutes later, Macri called 911 dispatchers and told them police had just tried to arrest him. Shortly after, the Tahoe was located in the Knolls Vista neighborhood where police say Macri drove off at a high rate of speed and officers again lost sight of the vehicle.
The Tahoe was again located on West Broadway Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to follow the vehicle to an apartment complex on West Marina Drive where Macri was taken into custody.
Police say Macri was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a fentanyl pill. Macri was taken to Samaritan Hospital for a blood draw before being booked into jail.