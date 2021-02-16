MOSES LAKE - A suspected drunk driver reportedly fled from police at least twice before crashing into a fire hydrant and later hitting a tree in Moses Lake early Monday morning.
Police had initially attempted to stop the suspect for traffic violation but the suspect reportedly sped off. Officers decided not to pursue the suspect because the violation did not meet the department’s pursuit criteria, according to Chief Kevin Fuhr.
The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Moses Lake Immanuel Watley, was again located in the area of North Stratford Road. Police again attempted a traffic stop and Watley reportedly sped off again.
Police say Watley lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a fire hydrant at Broadway Avenue and Alder Street. Watley reportedly continued south and again lost control at Alder and Fifth Avenue. The car went off the road and glanced off a tree before colliding with a mailbox and coming to a stop.
Watley was taken into custody for DUI, felony eluding, hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.