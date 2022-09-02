MOSES LAKE — A suspected drunk driver reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in Moses Lake before crashing his Jeep along Interstate 90, causing the SUV to catch fire, is also accused of assaulting law enforcement.
Michael T. Ryan, 41, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and obstructing a law enforcement officer, according to court records.
Moses Lake police began looking for Ryan’s Jeep Thursday afternoon after he was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run collision on Kittleson Road. Witnesses reported the Jeep was last seen heading west on I-90.
A short time later, the state patrol and firefighters responded to a rollover crash off the I-90 westbound offramp at Dodson Road, with the Jeep fully-engulfed in flames, according to the state patrol.
State troopers say Ryan claimed he was side-swiped by another vehicle, causing him to crash. No other vehicles were involved, according to the state patrol.
“I observed Ryan’s eyes were red and bloodshot and I could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person,” troopers stated.
At the scene, troopers say Ryan lost consciousness. He was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Samaritan Hospital. While en route, the ambulance reportedly pulled over as Ryan declined to be transported and refused medical attention.
The ambulance continued to the hospital were state troopers say Ryan exited the ambulance and began walking away.
State troopers and Moses Lake police were able get handcuffs on Ryan after he allegedly resisted arrest.
“After a brief struggle to get him in the back of my patrol vehicle, he was successfully secured in the back seat,” troopers stated. Troopers added Ryan began kicking the rear driver’s side window. During another struggle, state troopers say Ryan defecated himself and kicked a Moses Lake police officer.
State troopers decided not to complete the warrant for a blood draw due to Ryan’s alleged behavior.