WENATCHEE - A duo’s questionable decision to dose on fentanyl in the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office parking lot left deputies somewhat dumbfounded last Thursday.
At around 11:25 a.m., someone notified deputies that two people were passed out in their vehicle and might need medical attention.
The subjects in question were incapacitated in a vehicle that was parked near the Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle parking area.
Sheriff’s office staff and detectives contacted the two and noticed that a fentanyl pill was in plain view on a piece of aluminum foil. It was believed that the pair smoked the pill. Sheriff staff members confirmed that the two had not overdosed and the duo did admit to smoking the pill in the parking lot.
Both subjects were issued drug referrals (current resolution for drug possession based on the Blake decision) and were released to walk away, which ensured they wouldn’t operate a motor vehicle in their state.
The suspected drugs were confiscated for destruction.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the two while they were passed out in their vehicle, making light of the duo's decision to get high in close proximity to the Sheriff's Office.