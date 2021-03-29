WENATCHEE - Mountain snow and dust storms led to more than 30 collisions Sunday in north-central Washington.
State Trooper John Bryant reported 36 wrecks on Sunday in District 6, which includes the counties of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan.
Bryant says the majority of the collisions were near Snoqualmie Pass, which had a mix of snow and slush throughout the day and seven inches of snow overnight.
The largest wreck included an eight-vehicle collision on state Route 28 near Othello due to blowing dust and zero visibility.
Bryant says there were just a few minor injuries reported in all of Sunday’s collisions.
Blowing dust also shut down I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville for several hours Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night.