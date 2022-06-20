WASHTUCNA — A man is in jail after allegedly shooting a man at least two times in Washtucna early Monday morning.
Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the town of Washtucna after reports of someone being threatened by a man armed with a pistol.
A short time later, a 911 call came in after a man showed up at a residence and pleaded for help after being shot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies learned the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Steve Stone, and the victim had been camping in Washtucna Park. The victim was reportedly approached by Stone, who accused the victim of stealing from him.
Investigators say Stone told the victim to leave before calling him derogatory names and opening fire.
The victim was taken to the hospital in Ritzville with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies located Stone, who was allegedly in possession of a revolver. Stone was booked into jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.