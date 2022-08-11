WENATCHEE — Early morning lightning strikes likely started two wildfires on the mountains in the Lake Wenatchee area.
One fire in the Irving Peak area was reported at about 5:53 a.m. and has burned about 35 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
A second fire was sparked at about 6:15 a.m. above the White River drainage, according to Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue. That fire is estimated at about four acres.
The U.S. Forest Service responded to both fires.
No structures are threatened by either fire.