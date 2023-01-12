EAST WENATCHEE - An exact date of when Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines will officially make the switch from propeller-powered airplanes to jet aircraft has been 'ironed out.'
On Thursday, Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers confirmed that Horizon's last Bombardier Q400 flight is scheduled to depart Pangborn for the last time on Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m. and the first Embraer-175 jet flight to Pangborn will arrive in the noon hour on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The most notable differences between the Q400 and the E-175 are the cruising altitudes. The Q400 cruising altitude maxes out at 25,000 feet while the E-175 can climb to a maximum altitude of 41,000 feet making for a smoother ride.
Both planes have 76 seats, but the E-175's cabin will be far nicer, according to Moyers.
"The E-175's cabin will have a first class section," Moyers told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday.
The E-175's maximum speed far exceeds the Q400. The E-175 can travel up to 629 mph while the Q400 tops out at 414 mph.
In addition, the E-175 is more fuel efficient due to its design saving the airline money on fuel in the long run.
Due to the short distance between East Wenatchee and Sea-Tac, Moyers says the plane can only climb so far and travel so fast, but it should cut flight times by a few minutes.
Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air will retire all Q400s from its fleet by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
During the pandemic, Horizon flights were reduced from three flights per day to one between Pangborn and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Pangborn continues to operate one flight per day.